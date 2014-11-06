Tennis pro Oudin needs heart, eye procedures

American tennis player Melanie Oudin says she will have a procedure Thursday for a heart condition, and surgery later this month for an eye problem.

The 2009 U.S. Open quarterfinalist told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Wednesday that for more than a year, she has been experiencing occasional “episodes” of an accelerated heartbeat, usually during or right after matches, that she “was convinced was some sort of anxiety.”

Last month, the 23-year-old Oudin says, she was diagnosed with a form of arrhythmia.

Oudin expects to be able to return to the court within a few weeks, although she also will need to recover from having surgery for what she says is a “growth” in her eye.