Test Gallery

Drag queen Alexus Daniels, wearing a Diana Ross T-shirt, removes makeup for the ride home after performing at “Spring Fever Drag Brunch,” Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Kulpmont Winery in Kulpmont, Pa. Alexus removed makeup to pump gas without drawing unwelcome attention. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2/7
The audience sings along and holds up cash tips for drag queen Alexus Daniels at “Spring Fever Drag Brunch,” Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Kulpmont Winery in Kulpmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
3/7
Drag queen Alexus Daniels, dressed as Dolly Parton, poses for selfie photos with audience members as she performs at “Spring Fever Drag Brunch,” Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Kulpmont Winery in Kulpmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
4/7
Drag queen Alexus Daniels, dressed as Tina Turner, is reflected in a makeup mirror as she counts tips in the dressing area during the “Spring Fever Drag Brunch,” Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Kulpmont Winery in Kulpmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
5/7
Drag queen Alexus Daniels reads “My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton” to children at “Drag Storytime!” in Mt. Carmel, Pa., in the garden at the Pink Moon Collective, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
6/7
Drag queen Alexus Daniels reads “Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton to children, their families, and friends at “Drag Storytime!” in Mt. Carmel, Pa., in the garden at the Pink Moon Collective, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
7/7
Drag queen Alexus Daniels lip-syncs to “Heart of Glass” by Blondie as she sits on the lap of a smiling and consenting audience member and others take photos during the “Daniels Family Values” drag show at the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin, Pa., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Daniels, the drag family matriarch, was the child of a coal miner and textile worker who was “born with a female spirit.” She works at the local hospital as an MRI aide tech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
