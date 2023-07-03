Test Gallery

Drag queen Alexus Daniels lip-syncs to “Heart of Glass” by Blondie as she sits on the lap of a smiling and consenting audience member and others take photos during the “Daniels Family Values” drag show at the Heritage Restaurant in Shamokin, Pa., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Daniels, the drag family matriarch, was the child of a coal miner and textile worker who was “born with a female spirit.” She works at the local hospital as an MRI aide tech. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)