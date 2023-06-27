testing dynamic list module

These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. By now, the corn stalks should be 10 feet high. Instead, they’re barely up to Shane’s waist. Illinois and other corn-growing states in the central U.S. have been hit hard by drought, prompting concerns that the crop will be hurt this year. (Mack Foster/Mike Shane via AP)
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather.
 
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane
A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane.
 
FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is seen during the 39th session of the General Conference at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. UNESCO's 193 members states are gathering Thursday June 29, 2023 for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States' plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency, after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization's move to include Palestine as a member. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
UNESCO member states expected to approve US decision to rejoin the UN’s cultural agency
UNESCO’s 193 members states are gathering for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States’ plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency.
 
In this June 21, 2023, photo, meteorologist David Percy films the daily "Alaska Weather" program in a makeshift studio at the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, Alaska. The "Alaska Weather" program she oversees, the only weather show produced by the National Weather Service, will have its last on-air broadcast Friday after Alaska Public Media dropped distribution, forcing it to YouTube. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
 
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly.
 
Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.
 
Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's environmental protection commissioner, speaks at a news conference in Middletown N.J. on March 8, 2021. On June 28, 2023, he and the state's attorney general, Matt Platkin, announced a settlement with Solvay Specialty Polymers in which the company will spend nearly $393 million to address contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" at its facility in West Deptford, N.J. just outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Belgium-based Solvay to pay $393M to clean up and compensate for PFAS contamination in New Jersey
A Belgium-based chemical company will spend nearly $393 million under a settlement to clean up contamination from its so-called forever chemicals in New Jersey’s drinking water and soil and to compensate for the environmental damage they caused.
 
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains walk with their cattle after their flooded home in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into heavy rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih, File)
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.
 
Cyprus battles disease-carrying mosquitoes by breeding them with irradiated, sterilized ones
Cyprus is battling an influx of disease-carrying mosquitoes by bringing in hundreds of thousands of the insects after being sterilized through radiation.
 
A work ship is seen off shore where Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said it installed the last piece of an undersea tunnel dug to be used to release the water offshore, during a media tour to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan Monday, June 26, 2023. All equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for a safety inspection by Japanese regulators this week, the plant operator said Monday, as opposition to the plan continues in and outside Japan over safety concerns. (Kyodo News via AP)
Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea
Japanese regulators have begun a final inspection before treated radioactive wastewater is released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
 
Apparent new orca calf spotted in endangered pod near British Columbia
Scientists say a new calf has apparently been born to a pod of endangered killer whales in the Pacific Northwest.
 
College sues for damages, saying cleaner turned off lab freezer and destroyed research
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute says in a $1 million lawsuit that a cleaner who switched off power to a lab freezer containing cell samples and cultures destroyed more than 20 years of research.
 
This graphic provided by Yale University shows an image of a human embryo model. (Monique Pedroza, Ipek Gassaloglu, Berna Sozen/Yale University via AP)
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
 
U.S. Forest Service crew members put tree branches into a wood chipper as they prepare the area for a prescribed burn in the Tahoe National Forest, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, near Downieville, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Billions are being spent to turn the tide on the US West’s wildfires. It won’t be enough
Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S.
 
Eliot, the first northern muriqui monkey born in an enclosed area of the Atlantic Forest in the district of Ibitipoca, hangs from a tree brach in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The northern muriqui exhibit features that allow them to utilize all of their limbs and tails for travel and obtaining food items. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
The emerald-green canopy shifts and rustles as a troop of willowy, golden-gray monkeys slides through the Atlantic forest, a tropical ecosystem even more threatened than the Amazon.
 
FILE - Waves crash at Outlook Beach in Hampton, Va., Sept. 30, 2022. Storms with strong gusting winds sometimes cause a phenomenon known as a meteotsunami, in which the winds push on the water and increase the wave height near the coast before it eventually crashes onto shore. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think
A meteotsunami was recorded last week as a line of thunderstorms tracked onto the coast. Unlike tsunamis that are created by seismic activity, meteotsunamis are caused by strong gusting winds.
 
In this undated photo, bottlenose dolphins swim in open waters off Sarasota Bay, Florida. Photo taken under NMFS MMPA Permit No. 20455 issued to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. A new study has found that female bottlenose dolphins change how they vocalize when addressing their calves. (Sarasota Dolphin Research Program via AP)
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
A new study has found that dolphin mothers also use a kind of high-pitched baby talk with their kids.
 
Fukushima nuclear plant operator says equipment to release treated wastewater into sea is complete
Officials say all equipment needed for the release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed and will be ready for an inspection by Japanese regulators this week.
 
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. High-dose oral versions of the medication in the weight-loss drug Wegovy may work as well as injections at paring pounds and improving health, including hard-to-treat people with diabetes, according to research released Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.
 
Clinton Smith, chair of Preston Black History Group is seen by the Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023. What is now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge erupted there on June 24, 1943 when white military police officers confronted black soldiers enjoying a night off in the local pub. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
UK village marks struggle against US Army racism in World War II
The village of Bamber Bridge in northwestern England is marking the 80th anniversary of what’s now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge. When an all-Black U.S.
 
FILE - A man walks down the steps of the Boeing 777X airplane during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event. Sustainable fuel made from food waste or plant material is aviation's best hope for reducing emissions in the next couple of decades. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
Want a climate-friendly flight? It’s going to take a while and cost you more
Airlines are facing increasing pressure to cut their climate-changing emissions. That made sustainable aviation fuel a hot topic this week at the Paris Air Show, a major industry event.
 
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince.
 
What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly
The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that experts say likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid intense pressure in the North Atlantic’s deep waters.
 
A boat with the OceanGate logo is parked on a lot near the OceanGate offices Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Everett, Wash. The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible Titan imploded near the Titanic shipwreck site, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
What role will liability waivers play in the aftermath of the Titan sub tragedy?
The five passengers on the fatal submersible trip to the Titanic wreckage site were likely asked to sign liability waivers.
 
This undated photo courtesy of Unity Technologies, a video game software company, shows Unity CEO John Riccitiello. Riccitiello has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became the head of games giant Electronic Arts. (Courtesy Unity Technologies via AP)
Insider Q&A: John Riccitiello, CEO of video game software company Unity, on AI and gaming’s future
John Riccitiello, the CEO of video game software company Unity, has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became CEO of games giant Electronic Arts.
 
In this undated photo provided by NASA, a satellite captures the Railroad Valley (RRV), a dry lakebed in Nevada, for conducting ground-based calibration of Earth-observing satellite instruments. At the request of NASA, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land otherwise open to mineral exploration and mining at the site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has introduced legislation that would rescind the land withdrawal and potentially reopen it to mining. (NASA via AP)
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space.
 
What caused the Titan to implode? Right now, it’s not even clear who will lead the investigation
A day after revelations that the Titan submersible imploded, officials are searching the ocean floor for evidence and determining who will be responsible for investigating the international disaster.
 
Gadsden chosen as site of first commercial-sale microreactor assembly plant
A Seattle-based nuclear energy company has plans for Gadsden to be the site of a microreactor assembly plant.
 
FILE - In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP, File)
Did initial delays in communication hamper tourist sub search?
About an hour and a half into its voyage, a missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic lost communications.
 
Germany's Science Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, left, arrives for a news conference to present the government's new strategy for supporting research into nuclear fusion, a technology some hope will some day provide almost unlimited, clean energy, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany sees opportunity in nuclear fusion, but funding for research remains uncertain
The German government has announced draft plans to boost domestic research into development of nuclear fusion but left open how those efforts will be funded.
 