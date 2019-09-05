Texans-Saints Capsule

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texans-Saints Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

HOUSTON (11-6) at NEW ORLEANS (14-4)

Monday, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Saints by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Texans 7-6-3; Saints 10-6

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

SERIES RECORD - Tied, 2-2

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Saints 24-6, Nov. 29, 2015

AP PRO32 RANKING - Texans No. 15, Saints No. 3

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (17).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (28).

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (6), PASS (12).

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Texans have won two of last three meetings, but Saints won previous meeting in New Orleans. ... Texans coach Bill O’Brien is 1-0 vs. Saints. ... Texans have won three of past four AFC South crowns, including last season. ... Texans fell in wild-card round of playoffs last season to Colts. ... DE J.J. Watt led AFC with 16 sacks and had career-high seven forced fumbles in 2018. He has four seasons with at least 15 sacks. ... Deshaun Watson last season had 4,165 yards and 26 TDs passing, along with 551 yards and five TDs rushing, making him first QB in NFL history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 25 TDs and rush for at least 500 yards and five TDs in same season. Watson is one of four QBs with 40-plus TDs in first 20 career games, joining Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino and Kurt Warner. ... Texans vulnerable in pass protection for Watson and traded with Miami for LT Laremy Tunsil. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins tied franchise record with 115 catches last season and ranked second in NFL with 1,572 yards receiving. His 528 career catches are most in player’s first six seasons in NFL history. ... CB Johnathan Joseph has 16 career INTs with Houston, tied for most in team history. ... Texans were plus-13 in turnovers in 2018. ... Saints were No. 1 seed in NFC playoffs in 2018, lost to Rams in NFC title game marred by NFL-acknowledged officiating mistakes. Officials’ failure to call pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit in final minutes led league to make interference reviewable in replay in 2019. ... Saints have dropped past five season openers. ... Saints have won past two NFC South titles. ... In Monday night games, Saints quarterback Drew Brees ranks third all-time in yards passing (6,879) and touchdowns (50). ... Brees is NFL career leader in yards passing (74,437) and completions (6,586). He has 520 career TD passes, needs 20 to surpass Peyton Manning (539) for most. ... Brees completed NFL record 74.4 percent (364 of 489) last season. ... RB Alvin Kamara ranked second in NFL last season with 18 scrimmage TDs (14 rushing, four receiving), had 1,592 scrimmage yards in 2018. ... RB Latavius Murray makes Saints debut. He has 32 TDs rushing since 2015, second most in NFL. ... WR Michael Thomas led NFL with 125 catches and had franchise-record 1,405 yards receiving in 2018. ... TE Jared Cook makes New Orleans debut. Cook had career highs in catches (68), yards receiving (896) and TDs (six) in 2018 with Oakland. ... DE Cameron Jordan had 12 sacks last season, his fourth year with at least 10. ... Fantasy tip: Kamara is not only among most productive Saints, but could be regular check-down option for Brees against pass rush led by Watt.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL