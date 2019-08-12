FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas lawmakers ask state police to investigate GOP scandal

By JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A panel of Texas lawmakers on Monday asked state police to investigate allegations that Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen offered media credentials for the chamber to a hardline conservative activist in exchange for campaigning against a group of GOP incumbents in the 2020 primary.

The House General Investigating Committee met behind closed doors for about an hour before unanimously voting to ask the Texas Rangers’ Public Integrity Unit to investigate and report its findings. That unit is responsible for looking into allegations of corruption by public officials.

The claim against Bonnen from conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan threatens to fracture Texas Republicans as the party heads into 2020 elections trying to hold a 16-seat majority in the House. Texas lawmakers will redraw voting maps in 2021 and political control of the House and Senate will be critical.

Any investigation “should follow the facts and the evidence without regard to political considerations,” said Rep. Morgan Meyer, the committee chairman and a Dallas Republican. The House committee has three Republicans and two Democrats.

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

“While I am disappointed Speaker Dennis Bonnen and State Rep. Dustin Burrows chose the course they did to deceive the public about our June 12 meeting, I’m glad the Texas House General Investigating Committee appears to be searching for the truth,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Bonnen’s office said the speaker “fully supports” the committee’s decision.

The scandal erupted last month when Sullivan wrote on his website about his June 12 meeting with Bonnen in Austin. Sullivan is head of Empower Texans, a lobbying group that often criticizes Republicans it feels aren’t conservative enough on spending, abortion, gun rights and other issues. The group is best known for ranking lawmakers on a conservative scorecard and spending millions of dollars to support campaigns against moderate Republicans.

Empower Texans heavily criticized Bonnen this year during his first term as House speaker and the meeting with Sullivan surprised many lawmakers. Bonnen had promised House Republicans he would work to preserve their majority and would punish any lawmakers who campaigned against incumbents.

Empower Texans’ media outlet has been granted Senate media credentials but not for the House, and Sullivan has sued the House in an attempt to get in.

Bonnen has denied that there was any credentials deal with Sullivan, or that he offered Sullivan a “target list” of incumbents to campaign against. But Sullivan has said he recorded the meeting and has played it for a select group of political allies and Republican consultants. Some of Bonnen’s supporters in the House have defended the speaker.

Bonnen last week issued a vague apology for “hurtful” comments he made when meeting with Sullivan but didn’t give any details. He has called on Sullivan to release the meeting recording to the public, which Sullivan hasn’t done.