Miami Dolphins
Government shutdown
Yom Kippur
College football
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Arkansas 3, Springfield 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Springfield 6, Arkansas 4

Friday, Sept. 22: Arkansas 14, Springfield 1

Amarillo 2, San Antonio 1

Tuesday, Sept. 19: San Antonio 12, Amarillo 11

Thursday, Sept. 21: Amarillo 7, San Antonio 4

Friday, Sept. 22: Amarillo 6, San Antonio 3

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Amarillo 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday, Sept. 24: Amarillo 3, Arkansas 2

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Arkansas at Amarillo, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 27: Arkansas at Amarillo, TBD