Texas League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Arkansas 3, Springfield 1
Thursday, Sept. 5: Springfield 6, Arkansas 4
Friday, Sept. 22: Arkansas 14, Springfield 1
|Amarillo 2, San Antonio 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19: San Antonio 12, Amarillo 11
Thursday, Sept. 21: Amarillo 7, San Antonio 4
Friday, Sept. 22: Amarillo 6, San Antonio 3
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Amarillo 1, Arkansas 0
Sunday, Sept. 24: Amarillo 3, Arkansas 2
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Arkansas at Amarillo, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 27: Arkansas at Amarillo, TBD