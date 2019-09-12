Texas needs rebound win against Rice after early loss

No. 12 Texas (1-1) vs. Rice (0-2) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Texas by 32 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 72-21-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas needs a rebound win before heading into its Big 12 schedule. And a blowout would be preferable. Letting the Owls stay close in a series as lopsided as this one would be a confidence blow. Texas is 41-1 against Rice since 1966.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay vs. Rice secondary. Duvernay was dominant against LSU with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns with a display of speed and power to break tackles. He can turn short passes into big gains in a hurry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Tailback Keaontay Ingram needs a big game. He had a bad one against LSU with a dropped pass in the end zone and a fumble, and his struggles opened the door for converted quarterback Roschon Johnson to rush for more yards than he did. The Longhorns need Ingram to get going.

Rice: Owls running back Nashon Ellerbee averages 7.6 yards per carry. He may be the Owls’ best chance to generate some offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas coach Tom Herman was the offensive coordinator at Rice in 2007-08 and his offense ranked in the Top 10 nationally his second season. ... Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger accounted for five touchdowns against LSU (one rushing, four passing) and was the team’s leading rusher. ... The Owls average just 14 points per game, tied for 119th nationally.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25