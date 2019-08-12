Texas pressured to back up promise the Longhorns are ‘back’

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas pressured to back up promise the Longhorns are ‘back’

By JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas had just demolished Georgia in the Sugar Bowl when quarterback Sam Ehlinger shouted to the Superdome rooftop the two words Longhorns fans until then had only been willing to whisper.

“We’re ba-aack!” Ehlinger said as coach Tom Herman stood nearby with a half grin, half grimace look on his face.

Texas was back, all right. Back to 10 wins, back to Big 12 title contender, back into the top 10. But can Texas stay there or will 2019 bring more frustration to a storied program that has spent many recent seasons squarely in the camp of mediocrity?

Only Ehlinger and a defense that loses eight starters can answer that.

Other news
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator

As a dual threat quarterback, Ehlinger he had a breakout season in 2018 with 25 touchdowns passing and 16 more running, and is the team leader Texas has been looking for since Vince Young and Colt McCoy. He also got help with experienced targets at wide receiver, an improving offensive line and talent in the backfield.

“We’re extremely confident in where we’re at as a program right now,” Ehlinger said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to be the best that we can be. And the best we can be will be a lot of fun.”

But about that defense ...

The Longhorns dominated Georgia’s high-powered offense and produced several big moments in 2018, but also struggled against some of the Big 12’s best passing teams. And they won’t have much time to get the new guys ready with Southeastern Conference championship contender LSU coming to Austin on Sept. 7.

Texas opens the season Aug. 31 at home against Louisiana Tech.

KEEPING EHLINGER UPRIGHT

The junior is a tough, gritty player, but not the most durable, missing most of two games last season because of shoulder and neck injuries. Texas won both because it had experienced backup Shane Buechele to step in. Buechele has since transferred to SMU and another top backup, Cameron Rising, transferred to Utah. That leaves untested redshirt freshman Casey Thompson as the guy behind Ehlinger when needed. Given Ehlinger’s history, expect him to be called on.

SECONDARY TARGET

Big wide receiver Collin Johnson is Ehlinger’s favorite target, but it will be 5-foot-11 Devin Duvernay who could produce the biggest plays. The Longhorns were the only Power Five team without a 50-yard play from scrimmage last season. Herman wants Duvernay to get more chances to change that. Duvernay caught 41 passes last season without a drop and scored four touchdowns.

COVERING CORNERS

Texas is confident it has the depth to make up for lost experience on the defensive line. A bigger concern is the secondary after losing both starting cornerbacks. Jalen Green and Anthony Cook get the first crack at stepping in and will be pressed to deliver in what could be a weak spot for 2019.

RUNNING FOR 1,000

Texas has had a 1,000-yard rusher just once since 2007 and that came in a losing season in 2016. Keontay Ingram was Texas’ top rusher in 2018 with 731 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. The sophomore came to training camp at 225 pounds, 25 pounds heavier than his freshman season, and Herman said he is still running faster than a year ago. A productive running game would help protect Ehlinger from wear and tear.

HAIL HERMAN

The program is all in on Herman, even the fans. That wasn’t the case after season-opening losses in 2017 and 2018. But after 10 wins and the Sugar Bowl victory, Herman got a two-year contract extension through 2023 and season ticket sales are soaring near the school record of 62,500 set in 2010 (which ended in a 5-7 disaster). The hype will only increase if Herman unseats Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners as Big 12 champions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25