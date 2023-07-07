Nationals head into matchup against the Rangers on losing streak

Texas Rangers (51-37, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (34-53, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -158, Nationals +135; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers.

Washington has a 13-31 record in home games and a 34-53 record overall. The Nationals have gone 10-16 in games decided by one run.

Texas has a 24-19 record on the road and a 51-37 record overall. The Rangers have gone 5-12 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 37 RBI for the Nationals. Dominic Smith is 11-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 24 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .303 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.