Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (72-49, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99 ERA, .84 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -120, Brewers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Texas Rangers.

Texas has gone 42-21 in home games and 72-49 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 65-57 record overall and a 32-30 record in road games. The Brewers are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 32 doubles and 22 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 13-for-41 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames ranks fourth on the Brewers with 36 extra base hits (18 doubles and 18 home runs). Andruw Monasterio is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 1.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

