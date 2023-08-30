Rangers aim to sweep 3-game series against the Mets

Texas Rangers (75-57, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (60-73, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mets: Denyi Reyes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -150, Mets +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the New York Mets play in the final game of a three-game series. The Rangers will sweep the series with a win.

New York is 32-32 in home games and 60-73 overall. The Mets have a 46-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Texas has a 75-57 record overall and a 33-33 record on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .456 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .251 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-41 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 81 RBI for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 8-for-37 with five home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.03 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.