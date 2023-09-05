Astros play the Rangers after Bregman’s 4-hit game

Houston Astros (78-61, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-61, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (10-9, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -118, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers after Alex Bregman had four hits on Monday in a 13-6 win over the Rangers.

Texas is 43-27 in home games and 76-61 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Houston has a 78-61 record overall and a 43-27 record in road games. The Astros have a 29-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .342 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 35 doubles and 28 home runs. Mitch Garver is 11-for-33 with six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Astros: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.