Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play in game 4 of series

Houston Astros (46-38, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-34, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -119, Astros -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 27-17 record at home and a 50-34 record overall. The Rangers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .274.

Houston has gone 24-19 in road games and 46-38 overall. The Astros have a 33-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 22 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-42 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .288 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 18 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Jose Abreu is 13-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .289 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.