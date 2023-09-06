Astros play the Rangers following Altuve’s 3-home run game

Houston Astros (79-61, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-62, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (10-7, 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -119, Astros -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers after Jose Altuve hit three home runs against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Texas has a 43-28 record at home and a 76-62 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.25 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Houston is 79-61 overall and 44-27 on the road. The Astros have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.94.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Astros are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 82 RBI for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 12-for-32 with six home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 31 doubles and 26 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 19-for-42 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 7-3, .344 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.