Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Texas Rangers (88-68, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-87, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.70 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien, right, celebrates after his home run with Adolis Garcia during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan S. Sun)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to the plate during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan S. Sun)
Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras (3), Evan Carter, left rear, and Mitch Garver, right, celebrate at the plate after Taveras hit a two-run home run that also scored Garver in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles is 70-87 overall and 35-41 at home. The Angels have a 40-69 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas is 88-68 overall and 38-37 in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .458 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 104 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.