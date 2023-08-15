Rangers take on the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (59-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (71-48, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Lucas Giolito (7-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (7-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -172, Angels +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep an eight-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is 41-20 in home games and 71-48 overall. The Rangers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .272.

Los Angeles has a 59-61 record overall and a 28-33 record in road games. The Angels have a 40-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 29 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-43 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has 12 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Angels: 3-7, .201 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.