Rangers host the Angels, look to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (59-60, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (70-48, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-8, 4.10 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (11-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -181, Angels +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a seven-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas has a 70-48 record overall and a 40-20 record at home. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .271, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 28-32 record in road games and a 59-60 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .440 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Angels are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 14-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Rengifo has 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 36 RBI for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.