Solano leads Twins against the Rangers following 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (71-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (75-60, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (8-7, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -139, Twins +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Texas Rangers after Donovan Solano had four hits against the Rangers on Saturday.

Texas has a 75-60 record overall and a 42-26 record at home. The Rangers have a 62-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has a 71-65 record overall and a 31-36 record in road games. The Twins have a 40-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 33 home runs while slugging .496. Corey Seager is 13-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .224 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 10-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.