Rangers look to stop 6-game skid, take on the Twins

Texas Rangers (72-54, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-62, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter the matchup against the Minnesota Twins as losers of six in a row.

Minnesota is 36-26 at home and 65-62 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.92.

Texas has a 72-54 record overall and a 30-30 record on the road. The Rangers have a 57-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 25 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 13-for-40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .279 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.