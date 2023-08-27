Twins face the Rangers leading series 2-1

Texas Rangers (73-56, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-63, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -115, Twins -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota is 67-63 overall and 38-27 in home games. The Twins are third in the AL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas is 73-56 overall and 31-32 on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .458 slugging percentage to rank second in MLB.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Twins. Max Kepler is 11-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 20 home runs, 58 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (back), Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.