Rangers bring 7-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Texas Rangers (72-55, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-62, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (9-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-6, 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -119, Rangers -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to break a seven-game losing streak with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has gone 37-26 in home games and 66-62 overall. The Twins have gone 44-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 72-55 record overall and a 30-31 record on the road. The Rangers have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .458.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 56 RBI for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 93 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .237 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.