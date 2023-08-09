Rangers look to extend win streak, take on the Athletics

Texas Rangers (68-46, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-82, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (7-9, 3.40 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -257, Athletics +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers seek to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 32-82 record overall and a 17-41 record at home. The Athletics have a 21-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 28-26 record in road games and a 68-46 record overall. The Rangers have hit 162 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .212 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 32 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.