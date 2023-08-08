Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US

Rangers take 7-game win streak into game against the Athletics

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Texas Rangers (67-46, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-81, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -243, Athletics +198; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Naeem Haider Panjutha, center, a lawyer of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team, arrives at a court to file petition against Khan's conviction, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The lawyers for Khan petitioned a top court in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, seeking the suspension of his conviction and sentencing of three years in jail in a graft case and requesting his release, a spokesman for the former premier's legal team said. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s former premier appeals his conviction and 3-year sentence in graft case, seeks release
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass waits to speak during a news conference in Los Angeles, Jan. 24, 2023. Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, engineers and traffic officers, walked off the job for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices. The union said its members voted to authorize the walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and also engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights. Bass disputed the allegations of unfair labor practices. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor practices
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2023. European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to build upon a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 17-40 record at home and a 32-81 record overall. The Athletics have a 21-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has gone 27-26 on the road and 67-46 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .464 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 RBI for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 11-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 30 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.