Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers meet in game 3 of series

Texas Rangers (89-71, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-73, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Mariners: Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 215 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 2-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Seattle has a 44-35 record in home games and an 87-73 record overall. The Mariners have the second-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.76.

Texas has gone 39-40 on the road and 89-71 overall. The Rangers have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .455.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 32 home runs while slugging .490. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 39 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs while hitting .278 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-33 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.