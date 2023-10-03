Rays host the Rangers in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (99-63, second in the AL East during the regular season)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (10-7, 3.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -152, Rangers +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers meet in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Tampa Bay is 99-63 overall and 53-28 at home. The Rays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .332.

Texas has a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record on the road. The Rangers have a 14-22 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 35 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .330 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 16-for-40 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 40 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs while hitting .276 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .295 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.