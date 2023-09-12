Rangers try to keep win streak alive against the Blue Jays

Texas Rangers (79-64, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-64, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 172 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 38-31 in home games and 80-64 overall. The Blue Jays have a 36-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas is 79-64 overall and 34-34 on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .455 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second on the Blue Jays with 49 extra base hits (28 doubles and 21 home runs). George Springer is 14-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 74 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-43 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.