Rangers bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Texas Rangers (80-64, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-65, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -122, Rangers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 80-65 overall and 38-32 in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Texas has a 35-34 record on the road and an 80-64 record overall. The Rangers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .266.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles and 11 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .338 batting average, and has 39 doubles, 30 home runs, 44 walks and 89 RBI. Marcus Semien is 15-for-44 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 6.82 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (groin), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.