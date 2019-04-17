FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Texas Tech adds grad transfers from Utah, Penn State, Cal

 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has added three graduate transfers in running back Armand Shyne from Utah, defensive back Zech McPhearson out of Penn State and former California linebacker Evan Rambo.

The signings of Shyne and Rambo on Wednesday came after the addition earlier this week of McPhearson for new coach Matt Wells, who came from Utah State.

Shyne has one year of eligibility, while McPhearson has two. Rambo is seeking NCAA approval for a sixth year of eligibility, which could give him two seasons with the Red Raiders.

In three years with the Utes, Shyne rushed for 885 yards and nine touchdowns, including 512 yards and five scores last year. Utah reached the Pac-12 championship game, losing 10-3 to Washington.

McPhearson played primarily cornerback and special teams for the Nittany Lions. Rambo, who played safety before switching to linebacker, had 34 tackles in 27 games during an injury-plagued career at Cal.

