Texas WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey declares for NFL draft

 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Humphrey led the Longhorns with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns as Texas won 10 games for the first time since 2009, including a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Humphrey made a big target for quarterback Sam Ehlinger and was known for his ability to break tackles and gain yards after the catch. He caught the winning touchdown against Texas Tech when he wrestled the ball away from a defensive back and stretched into the end zone with 21 seconds left.

Collin Johnson, who caught 68 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns, has said he will return to the Longhorns next season.

