Thailand tops SEA Games medal tally

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The 27th Southeast Asian Games wrapped up Sunday with Thailand topping the medals table with 107 golds, ahead of host Myanmar with 86.

Thailand also earned 94 silver medals and 81 bronze, while Myanmar’s silver tally was 62 with 85 bronze medals. Vietnam’s 73 golds were good for third place.

Highlights for Thailand included golds in football, futsal and both men’s and women’s volleyball.

Host Myanmar had set an ambitious target of 100 gold medals, but its 86 represented a huge improvement over its last outing in the biennial games when it won just 16.

Indonesia, the region’s largest country which topped the medals table when it hosted the last games, finished fourth with 64 golds, 84 silvers and 111 bronze medals.

The SEA Games, the region’s largest sporting event, brings together athletes from 11 nations every two years. It was the first time in more than two decades that Myanmar hosted the event. More than 6,000 athletes took part.