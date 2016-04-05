Review: ‘The 14th Colony’ by Steve Berry is gripping novel

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Review: ‘The 14th Colony’ by Steve Berry is gripping novel

By JEFF AYERS
 
Share

“The 14th Colony” (Minotaur), by Steve Berry

Cotton Malone fights a ticking clock and a Russian conspiracy to give the United States government payback in Steve Berry’s latest adventure, “The 14th Colony.”

This is his third book in the Constitution trilogy, and while “The Lincoln Myth” and “The Patriot Threat” dealt with specific clauses in the U.S. Constitution, “The 14th Colony” reflects on what isn’t covered in a particular section.

The 20th amendment has a provision for when the new president will assume office and mentions the vice president in case the president cannot take office. But what if both are incapacitated on Inauguration Day? The amendment and the 1947 Presidential Succession Act don’t cover this possibility.

Other news
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

A Russian named Aleksandr Zorin has hated the United States since the fall of the Soviet Union, and he wants revenge. Cotton learns Zorin is working with a sleeper agent stationed in Canada and that they have possibly uncovered nuclear devices. The two agents have concocted a plan that will disrupt the inauguration of the incoming president on Jan. 20, less than two days away.

Cotton works with his love Cassiopeia and the outgoing president’s nephew Luke Daniels to stop the plot. Cotton’s former boss, Stephanie Nelle is, like the president, on her way out of office. The incoming administration believes the plot is nothing more than a ruse for Nelle to keep her job, so they don’t believe there’s any danger.

The race to stop Zorin will have readers turning the pages, and the action is tighter and more gripping than some of Berry’s other titles. Besides the history surrounding the significance of moving the inauguration date, the novel delves into the history of a secret society started during the Revolutionary War and a secret plan to invade Canada.

Berry makes history exciting, and he has written another winner.

___

Online:

http://steveberry.org/