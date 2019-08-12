FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Review: Violence simmers throughout ‘The Hidden Things’

By OLINE H. COGDILL
 
Share

“The Hidden Things” (Gallery Books), by Jamie Mason

Secrets have a way of getting out, and with viral videos and social media, few things stay hidden for long as Jamie Mason illustrates in her sly, satisfying third novel. “The Hidden Things” starts as a plucky teenager surviving a possible home invasion, then quickly moves into a compelling tale about con artists, regrets and fresh starts.

Mason’s innovative plotting with touches of devious humor fuels the story, but “The Hidden Things” is driven by its perceptive character studies of criminals, the criminally inclined and two innocents whose worlds are about to implode.

Coming home from a typical day at school, 14-year-old Carly Liddell is attacked just outside her home. Carly fends off the teenage thug and somehow gets the front door open to set off the alarm. The attack continues until Carly is able to knock out her attacker with her “cool boots” and then runs to the nearest neighbor.

Carly’s stepfather, John Cooper, installed security cameras around their suburban home, but neither she nor her mother, Donna, know that he has also installed a camera inside the home. The police upload the video on their website and soon catch the assailant. The video quickly goes viral with thousands of viewers riveted by, and rooting for, the plucky Carly. But some people are more interested in what is partly visible in the video — a corner of 17th-century Dutch master Govaert Flinck’s painting “Landscape with Obelisk,” taken in a decades-old heist at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Donna and Carly know nothing about John’s criminal history.

The plot unfurls showing how John — whose real name is Jonathan Spera — obtained the painting, how two people were killed, one left for dead and two escaped when he tried to sell it, and how the survivors are affected.

Art expert Marcelline Gossard’s life was the most drastically changed. Still bearing the scars from when she almost died, she went off the grid, calling herself Emma and taking jobs that were the “stuff that fresh starts and soul starvations were made of.” For Marcelline, fixer Owen Haig and the homeless Roy Dorring, the painting becomes akin to the Holy Grail. If they can just get hold of it, their lives will be back on track. John wants to know how to escape while Carly gets a master class in devious adult behavior and becomes a determined sleuth as she spies on her stepfather.

Violence simmers throughout “The Hidden Things,” ready to explode at any moment.