The Latest: Blaney beats Newman in photo finish at Talladega

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Blaney beats Newman in photo finish at Talladega

 
Share

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):

4 p.m.

Ryan Blaney beat Ryan Newman in a photo finish Monday at Talladega Superspeedway to earn a spot in the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Blaney’s first win of the season advanced him to the round of eight along with Kyle Larson. The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight next weekend at Kansas, and Blaney came to Talladega needing a big rally to remain in title contention.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Blaney was the leader on a restart with two laps remaining and had a strong push from fellow Ford drivers until Newman charged to the lead in the top line. Blaney stayed in the bottom lane. As an accident broke out further in the pack, he pulled alongside Newman and beat him by inches to the finish line.

It was the sixth-closest finish in the history of Talladega, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The race began Sunday but was stopped after the first stage for rain and resumed Monday.

___

2:15 p.m.

NASCAR championship contender Alex Bowman triggered a multi-car accident when he tried to block Joey Logano in the closing laps of the second stage at Talladega Superspeedway.

Logano was charging hard for the lead and Bowman tried to block him, but was instead turned and triggered the first accident of the race. Among those collected in the action were title contenders Chase Elliott, winner of the Talladega race in April, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin had already had a rough stage: A flap blew off the hood of his car, causing him concerns for the remainder of the race.

Only Larson is locked into the next round of the playoffs after his victory last week at Dover.

Clint Bowyer went on to win the stage under caution. The race was pushed back to Monday by rain on Sunday.

___

12:25 p.m.

NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has resumed after rain pushed it back a day to Monday.

William Byron was the leader at the end of Sunday’s first stage, completed moments before heavy rain arrived. NASCAR plans to run the race to its completion Monday with the final two stages.

Title contender Brad Keselowski had an immediate issue when his car would not start as NASCAR sent them back to the track. A truck tried to push Keselowski’s car to get it to fire, but it required an extended trip that warranted a penalty, sending Keselowski to the rear of the field on the restart.

Ryan Newman immediately pitted as cars headed back on the track. Matt Crafton was driving Paul Menard’s car when the race resumed. Menard has a sore neck.

Chevrolet aggravated fans by holding a meeting for its teams during Sunday’s rain stoppage to discuss strategy and how the manufacturer wanted its drivers to race. Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet have mandated brand alliance at Talladega and Daytona, where drivers work together in the draft to navigate through traffic.

Byron was pushed to the opening stage victory by a train of Chevy drivers, and the bottom lane of Ford cars couldn’t get enough traction to catch Byron.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports