The Latest: GOP Gov.-elect DeWine begins transition work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio’s election results (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has begun immediate preparations for his transition to office less than 24 hours after defeating Democrat Richard Cordray in what both political parties expected to be a much tighter race.

The Republican attorney general on Wednesday named long-time aide Laurel Dawson as his transition director, Lisa Peterson as his communications director and LeeAnne Cornyn as his director of children’s initiatives.

At a Statehouse news conference, DeWine said there will be “no litmus test” for his Cabinet appointments aside from qualifications, and that includes political party affiliation.

He said he plans to continue surrounding himself with strong people who will speak honestly with him about the needs of the state.

DeWine said Lt. Gov.-elect Jon Husted’s (HYOO'-stedz) role in the new administration has not yet been decided.

10 a.m.

Ohio Republicans have again swept the races for governor and four other state offices in a midterm election.

GOP Attorney General Mike DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray on Tuesday in the race for governor. With nearly all precincts reported, unofficial results showed DeWine had 51 percent of the vote to 46 percent for the former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief. Third-party candidates took about 3 percent of the vote.

GOP candidates also won races for attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown won a third term over challenger U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), a northeastern Ohio Republican, and two Democrats also won state Supreme Court seats.

Voters soundly defeated a measure that would have made possession of certain types of illegal drugs into misdemeanors.