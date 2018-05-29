FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Milwaukee Mayor Barrett not running for governor

 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic race for governor (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is not running for governor.

Barrett announced Tuesday that after considering joining the crowded Democratic field, he decided against a fourth run. He ran and lost in the 2002 Democratic primary and was defeated by Republican Scott Walker in 2010 and in the 2012 recall.

Barrett says in a Facebook post that while he believes a new governor is needed, “I love my job as mayor and that’s where my heart is.” The 64-year-old Barrett says he hopes to continue serving as mayor “for many years to come.” He says, “I’ve still got the fire in the belly.”

Barrett first floated the idea of a fourth run for governor in April.

Ten other Democrats are seeking the nomination to be decided in the Aug. 14 primary.

7:20 a.m.

Ten Democratic candidates for governor have qualified to speak at the state party convention this week in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party required the candidates to prove they had collected at least enough signatures to qualify for the ballot before giving them a speaking slot at the annual meeting that will attract hundreds of party activists and donors. The deadline to file those signatures with the state is Friday, the same day the convention kicks off.

The state party on Tuesday released the list of candidates who met the requirement.

They include current office holders state Superintendent Tony Evers; Madison Mayor Paul Soglin; state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and state Rep. Dana Wachs of Eau Claire.

Also making the cut is former state Rep. Kelda Roys; political activist Mike McCabe; businessmen Andy Gronik and Josh Pade; state firefighters union leader Mahlon Mitchell and former state party leader Matt Flynn.