FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Minneapolis police won’t investigate Ellison

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the Minnesota Democratic party’s request to have law enforcement investigate domestic abuse allegations against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it won’t investigate allegations of domestic abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison due to a conflict of interest.

State Democratic officials asked law enforcement to investigate after an attorney with links to the party found the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet and screamed obscenities at her in 2016. Ellison has denied the allegations.

Minneapolis police say they won’t handle the case due to a conflict, or an appearance of a conflict of interest.

The department is talking with other law enforcement agencies to see where they might refer the case.

___

12 p.m.

The Minnesota Democratic party is asking Minneapolis police to investigate allegations of domestic abuse against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

The move comes after an attorney with links to the Democratic Party found that allegations by Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, were unsubstantiated . Monahan alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet and screamed obscenities at her in 2016.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor party sought a review by law enforcement, but a prosecutor said Tuesday that he’d review the case only if police investigated first .

The DFL forwarded the case to police Wednesday, saying they want police to determine whether a crime was committed.

Ellison, a deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has denied the allegation. He is running for Minnesota attorney general.