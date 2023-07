The Latest: Pakistan beats Bangladesh to finish 5th

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 37 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs at Lord’s for a fourth straight win, hours after it missed out on the World Cup semifinals.

Going to the last four instead is New Zealand, a team Pakistan beat by six wickets last week.

Pakistan secured fifth place and finished on 11 points, the same as fourth-place New Zealand. Both team had five wins but the Black Caps advanced with a superior net run-rate.

To reach the semis, Pakistan to win by an unprecedented 316 runs. It won the toss and finished on 315-9 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring a 100-ball 100 and Babar Azam 96 in 98. That meant it had bowl out Bangladesh for 7 or less, and that equation died in the second over of the chase.

Powered once more by the brilliant Shakib Al Hasan (64 runs in 77 balls), Bangladesh ended on 221 all out with Shaheen Afridi taking 6-35, the best figures by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup history.

Shakib finished his tournament with a total of 606 runs from eight innings, the third highest ever in World Cup history.

___

4:35 p.m.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored a record-tying seventh half-century at a Cricket World Cup.

The top-ranked ODI allrounder has been in stunning form for Bangladesh this tournament. The 32-year-old left-handed batsman reached his 50 in 62 balls in the 26th over against Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday to follow scores of 66, 51, 41, 124 not out, 121, 64 and 75.

Only India great Sachin Tendulkar has also scored seven 50-plus scores in a single World Cup, in 2003.

Shakib, who has also taken 11 wickets, came into the game with 542 runs so far — and quickly went past leading scorer Rohit Sharma of India on 544.

Bangladesh is 122-3 after 26 overs, chasing a target of 316.

Both teams are unable to advance to the semifinals.

___

3 p.m.

Pakistan cannot now qualify for the Cricket World Cup semifinals.

After winning the toss and finishing on 315-9 in 50 overs at Lord’s, Pakistan needed to dismiss Bangladesh for an improbable seven runs or less to overtake fourth-place New Zealand.

Bangladesh reached 8-0 in the second over.

___

2:30 p.m.

Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup hopes are effectively over at the halfway stage of its match against Bangladesh after finishing on 315-9 in 50 overs.

Fifth-place Pakistan batted first knowing it needed to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs, depending on net run-rate calculations, to overtake fourth-place New Zealand.

Pakistan needs to bowl Bangladesh out for an improbable 7 runs or lower.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a 100-ball 100 and No. 3 Babar Azam struck 96 in 98 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, four more than Imam.

___

1:25 p.m.

Imam-ul-Haq kissed the Lord’s turf after scoring a 100-ball century for Pakistan against Bangladesh — before getting out in the same over.

Imam scored seven fours in his ton which he brought up with a single against Mustafizur Rahman in the 42nd over. Two balls later, and still on 100, he accidentally hit his own wicket and was out.

Pakistan was 246-3 after 42 overs.

___

12:05 p.m.

Pakistan has reached 115-1 against Bangladesh at the halfway stage of its allotted 50 overs in the Cricket World Cup match.

It’s a solid start for Pakistan but so far nowhere near quick enough to reach the huge score it needs to stand any chance of boosting its net run-rate and overtaking fourth-place New Zealand in the standings.

Babar Azam has a 71-ball 57, including four boundaries, and Imam-ul-Haq is 40 not out off 48 balls.

The pair came together on 23-1 after Fakhar Zaman was out for 13.

___

11:45 a.m.

British broadcasters are already making plans for England reaching the Cricket World Cup final.

Sky Sports, a pay TV broadcaster, says the World Cup final will be available on free-to-air television in Britain should England reach the title match at Lord’s on July 14.

England, the tournament host, has never won the 50-over World Cup. The team is sure to be in the semifinals, where it will play either India or Australia.

Sky executive Stephen van Rooyen said: “Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a ‘once in a generation’ moment of a home team in a big final on home soil.”

___

11:10 a.m.

Pakistan appears in no hurry to amass the huge score it needs against Bangladesh to stand any chance of advancing to the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup.

After 10 overs, Pakistan is on 38-1 with Imam-ul-Haq (11) and Babar Azam (14) at the crease.

Fakhar Zaman is the man out, caught by Mehidy Hasan off Mohammad Saifuddin for 13.

Pakistan needs to win by 300-runs plus to overtake New Zealand in fourth place.

___

10:25 a.m.

Pakistan delayed its likely Cricket World Cup exit by winning the toss and choosing to bat against Bangladesh in their group match at Lord’s.

Fifth-place Pakistan needed to bat first — and must now win by an unprecedented 316 runs or more to overtake New Zealand in fourth place.

Pakistan can match the Black Caps on points and number of victories if it beats Bangladesh, but will almost certainly have a worse net run-rate.

Pakistan made no changes to the team that beat Afghanistan for its third straight win.

Bangladesh made two changes from its loss to India on Tuesday. Mahmudullah is fit again and comes in for middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman. Spinner Mehidy Hasan replaces fast bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh would also have batted first at a sunny Lord’s.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has 542 runs — the second highest in the tournament and two runs behind India’s Rohit Sharma — and he has scored six 50s so far. Only India great Sachin Tendulkar has scored more half-centuries in a single tournament, with seven in 2003.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman.

___

9:20 a.m.

Pakistan and Bangladesh meet at Lord’s in the Cricket World Cup on the penultimate day of the group stage with both teams effectively playing their last game at the tournament.

Bangladesh is definitely out but fifth-place Pakistan, which has won its last three games, has a remote mathematical chance of advancing to the semifinals. It can draw level with New Zealand in fourth on 11 points if it beats Bangladesh but needs to win by at least 316 runs on Friday, depending on net run-rate calculations, to advance. That has never been achieved before in ODI history.

Pakistan could be out without a ball being bowled if it loses the toss and Bangladesh chooses to bat, eliminating any chance for Pakistan to radically improve its net run-rate to catch up with New Zealand.

Bangladesh has won the last four ODIs against Pakistan.

Pakistan has a 31-5 overall record against Bangladesh in completed matches.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports