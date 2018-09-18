The Latest: Poll shows Baldwin up in favorability

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin campaign activity (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A new poll shows that Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s favorability numbers are in better shape than her opponent Republican Leah Vukmir.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday shows 48 percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Baldwin, compared with 40 percent unfavorable.

For Vukmir, only 26 percent have a favorable opinion while 38 percent are unfavorable.

The poll showed Baldwin leading Vukmir 53 percent to 42 percent.

The poll comes after months of attack ads in both sides of the Senate race.

The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

___

12:35 p.m.

A new poll has some bad news for Gov. Scott Walker as he seeks a third term.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday showed that 52 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of Walker. Forty-five percent have a favorable opinion.

Walker’s favorability numbers had been generally on the rise since they bottomed out after his failed run for president in 2015.

The poll shows Democrat Tony Evers slightly ahead of Walker, 49 percent to 44 percent. That comes after the August poll showed them about even.

The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

___

8:55 a.m.

With the election just seven weeks away, Republicans in Wisconsin are working to generate enthusiasm in the face of Democrats who say a blue wave is coming.

A new Marquette University Law School poll out Tuesday was to measure enthusiasm on both sides and show where races for governor and U.S. Senate stand.

Recent polls have shown both contests to be a dead heat.

Also on Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers was to campaign in Milwaukee with former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The stop comes as Gov. Scott Walker has been voicing his support for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, even as he forges ahead with a lawsuit to strike down the national health care law that provides that guarantee.

Health care has also been a focus in the Senate race pitting Republican Leah Vukmir against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.