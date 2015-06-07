The Latest: Wawrinka jokes about his shorts at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The latest from the final day of the French Open:

9:07 p.m.

Just after arriving at his final French Open news conference, Stan Wawrinka draped his pink-checkered shorts over the table in front of him.

They have been a major topic on social media over the past fortnight, with tennis fans comparing them to swimming trunks, or boxer shorts.

Judy Murray, Andy Murray’s mother, also joined the debate during the final between Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic. “If Stan wins the French Open today, everyone will remember what he wore. Seriously hot pants,” she tweeted.

“It’s just like everybody talk about that shorts,” Wawrinka said. “I quite like them. Apparently I’m the only one. They will be in the museum of Roland Garros. You will see my shorts every day if you want.”

The shorts certainly worked at Roland Garros. But because of the all-white dress code at the All England Club, Wawrinka won’t sport his lucky charm at the grass-court Grand Slam later this month.

“Regarding the pair of shorts, at Wimbledon I don’t think that they will allow me to wear it,” he said.

7:52 p.m.

Stan Wawrinka’s big upset in the final of the French Open brought back good memories for three-time winner Gustavo Kuerten.

“Stan is much more experienced than me in 1997,” said Kuerten, recalling his first victory on the Parisian red clay. “But many times that year, I had to beat players who were (considered) far better than me. Today it’s similar. Novak, as a player, is more steady, solid and experienced than anybody else. But today Stan was the best.”

The unseeded Kuerten was ranked 66th when he defeated three former champions on his way to the 1997 French Open title. His two other wins at Roland Garros came in 2000 and 2001.

7:20 p.m.

Stanislas Wawrinka was in the mood to continue speaking in French after winning the French Open.

As he collected his trophy, having beaten Novak Djokovic in four exciting sets, the Swiss started to make his winner’s speech at Roland Garros.

The court-side interviewer then gave him the option to switch into English, but Wawrinka declined.

“For once I can speak French, it feels good,” he said, adding that his triumph was yet to sink in.

“I’m struggling to believe it,” Wawrinka said after winning his second major. “Playing against Novak in the final is one of the biggest challenges.”

7:00 p.m.

It’s an emotional speech from Novak Djokovic as he praises French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka after losing to him in a gripping final.

Not so much for the manner of Wawrinka’s impressive 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win but for his overall attitude.

“There are more important things in life — personality and respect,” Djokovic said after missing out on a ninth Grand Slam title. “I have a big respect for you. You are a great champion with a big heart. You deserve that title.”

Wawrinka has won two Grand Slam titles — the other was the Australian Open in 2014 — and helped Switzerland win the Davis Cup late last year.

6:40 p.m.

There is another French Open champion on center court at Roland Garros: Gustavo Kuerten is presenting the winner’s trophy.

A three-time winner at Roland Garros, Kuerten walked out onto center court wearing an eye-catching sky blue suit to match the gloriously sunny weather.

Collecting his runner-up plate, Djokovic receives long and sustained applause and looks close to tears after losing his third French Open final. The other two were against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

The cheers for Wawrinka get even bigger as he steps up, applauding the crowd.

6:26 p.m.

Against the odds, Stanislas Wawrinka has won the French Open, beating top-ranked Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Wawrinka sealed the win on his second match point with a backhand winner down the line to clinch his second Grand Slam title and deprive Djokovic of his ninth.

The players hugged warmly at the net.

Then, with Djokovic slumped in his chair, Wawrinka went over to hug him again and patted him on the back.

6:00 p.m.

It’s a tense duel in the evening sun in the French Open final, with Stanislas Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic level at 3-3 in the fourth set.

The top-ranked Djokovic won the first set but Wawrinka took the next two and rallied from 3-0 down in the fourth.

5:34 p.m.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is in trouble in the French Open final after losing the third set 6-3 to Stanislas Wawrinka, who now leads 2-1 in sets.

Wawrinka, unleashing winners from all over the court, broke Djokovic to lead 4-2 and then saved a break point on his serve.

He served out the set against an increasingly despondent-looking Djokovic, holding to love.

Wawrinka is looking to win his second Grand Slam title, while Djokovic is seeking his ninth.

Neither player has won the title at Roland Garros.

4:50 p.m.

Jeers on center court for Novak Djokovic as he smashes his racket angrily into the red clay after losing the second set 6-4 to Stanislas Wawrinka in the French Open final.

Djokovic, who had saved four break points in the second set, looked in control of the 10th game when he led 30-0.

But Wawrinka found his range and, after a long rally, Djokovic hit a backhand long to lose his serve, and the set.

Djokovic won the first set 6-4. Neither player has won the French Open before.

4:30 p.m.

Midway through a tense second set in the French Open final, the players have been keeping their energy levels up.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who won the first set 6-4, has been eating dates during changeovers, while Wawrinka prefers to nibble at bananas.

3:56 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the first set of the French Open final 6-4 against Stanislas Wawrinka.

It looked set to be a long match on center court in warm conditions. The marathon ninth point lasted 40 strokes, ending when Djokovic pushed a backhand long.

But the top-ranked Serb stepped things up, breaking Wawrinka in the seventh game and holding for 5-3.

After saving break point with an ace, Djokovic clinched the first set when Wawrinka hit a forehand long.

3:31 p.m.

The odds are stacked against Stan Wawrinka in his French Open final against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, but former Switzerland Davis Cup captain Marc Rosset is betting on him to create an upset.

“Let’s be crazy,” Rosset told The Associated Press in the corridors of Roland Garros. “Stan in straight sets.”

3:18 p.m.

The French Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka is under way in sunny conditions at Roland Garros.

Both players are looking to win the tournament for the first time, with Djokovic chasing a ninth Grand Slam title and Wawrinka going for a second title after his victory at the Australian Open last year.

The top-ranked Djokovic has not lost on clay this season.

The French crowd seemed to have picked their winner: breaking out into chants of “Novak, Novak” as he stepped onto center court.

2:45 p.m.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was quick to praise the efforts of her doubles partner Lucie Safarova after their French Open win.

Safarova missed out on a Grand Slam double after losing the singles final to Serena Williams late on Saturday afternoon, but was straight back on court at noon for the doubles final.

“You’ve played almost every single day,” Mattek-Sands told Safarova. “You’ve done an amazing job.”

Mattek-Sands then marvelled at the trophy. Reading the list of winners out loud, she said “Gigi Fernandez won this like, 75 times in a row. Navratilova, too.”

2:20 p.m.

The day after losing the women’s final to Serena Williams in a thrilling three-set match, Lucie Safarova finally has a Grand Slam title at the French Open after winning the women’s doubles.

Teaming up with American player Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the Czech player served out the match on center court in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win against against Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova

Safarova and Mattek-Sands fell into each other’s arms and jumped up and down to celebrate their second Grand Slam winning after winning the Australian Open.

A delighted Mattek-Sands kissed Safarova several times on the cheek before they congratulated their opponents warmly at the net.

1:39 p.m.

Lucie Safarova is still on course to win a Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Teaming up with American player Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the women’s doubles final, the Czech has just served out the second set to level at 1-set all on Court Philippe Chatrier against Casey Dellacqua and Yaroslava Shvedova.

Safarova was beaten by Serena Williams in the women’s final on Saturday.