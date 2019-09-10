Review: Clive Cussler fans will savor ‘The Titanic Secret’

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Review: Clive Cussler fans will savor ‘The Titanic Secret’

By JEFF AYERS
 
“The Titanic Secret” (Putnam), by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul

The investigation of an explosion in a mine propels Isaac Bell into a conspiracy with ties to the doomed ocean liner in “The Titanic Secret,” the latest entry in the historical series by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul.

In the present, NUMA Director Dirk Pitt works to retrieve a sunken submersible in the waters near New York City. This vehicle was used during the Revolutionary War, but wasn’t very successful.

Pitt receives a document written by detective Isaac Bell, who tells of a tragedy at Little Angel Mine in Colorado. The material uncovered there is a rare element called byzanium. This stuff is priceless, and its pursuit has a direct line back to when Pitt first raised the Titanic.

Bell takes what he thinks is an easy assignment to uncover what happened in the mine and stumbles upon a vast conspiracy that will take him to France. What he uncovers will put his life in danger, causing him to question everyone and everything.

Cussler fans will savor this one. Since the story deals with an early Cussler novel rather than tweaking this Bell tale to actually be more historically accurate with the Titanic’s discovery, it follows the history established in the earlier book when the ship was retrieved from the ocean and the priceless element was ultimately hidden away. The story also highlights the return of one of Cussler’s former co-authors, Jack Du Brul. He wrote several books in the Oregon Files series, and his first featuring Isaac Bell showcases why it’s great to have him back.