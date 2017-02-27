Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Music Review: THEY. promised grunge’n’b, and they delivered

By MELANIE J. SIMS
 
Share

THEY., “Nu Religion: Hyena” (Warner Bros. Records/Mind of a Genius)

Los Angeles-based duo THEY. call their sound grunge’n’b — a fusion of R&B and hip-hop, mixed with rock. The label might sound a little gimmicky, but what the genre-bending THEY. does on their debut album makes it a highly enjoyable listen.

The 14-track set of “Nu Religion: Hyena” is sonically captivating, with Drew Love — the duo’s vocalist — bragging like a rapper while singing in the tone of New Edition’s Ralph Tresvant. Love sends his tenor over foreboding piano and grungy guitar on “Deep End,” then raps alongside blazing guitar strings on “Say When.”

On the standout “Motley Crew,” he paints a picture of THEY.'s come-up: “Some might say we’re armed and dangerous/Pay the price of a life every night but it ain’t enough.”

Heads will bop during the mid-tempo, organ-fueled “All” and “U-RITE.” And fans of the late 90s TV series “Dawson’s Creek” will recognize a brilliant use of Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” on THEY.'s “Dante’s Creek.”

Much credit should be given to THEY.'s other half, producer Dante Jones, who’s created soundscapes that make “Nu Religion” sound cohesive even with such an eclectic range of musical styles. He’s helping THEY. push the limits, and there’s no telling where they’ll go from here.