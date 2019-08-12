This Week: Consumer prices, Walmart and Deere & Co. results

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HIGHER PRICES SEEN

Inflation has eased of late after creeping higher earlier this year.

Prices at the consumer level rose 1.7% in June from a year earlier, as cheaper gas prices were offset by higher rents and auto costs. Inflation has been muted throughout the economy’s 10-year expansion. The Labor Department is expected to report Tuesday that consumer prices notched another annual increase in July.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 1.5

March 1.9

April 2.0

May 1.8

June 1.7

July (est.) 1.8

Source: FactSet

TRADE WAR FALLOUT?

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has big retailers nervous.

The latest tariffs President Donald Trump plans to impose on Chinese goods next month would start to bite consumers and retailers just as the holiday shopping season begins. Investors will be listening Thursday when Walmart reports quarterly results for details on how the nation’s largest retailer plans to respond.

GOOD ENOUGH?

Deere & Co. serves up its latest quarterly report card Friday.

The maker of tractors and bulldozers is expected to deliver higher earnings for the third quarter from a year earlier. Deere’s profit growth the first two quarters fell short of analysts’ expectations amid weakness in the agriculture sector.