FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

This Week: Consumer prices, Walmart and Deere & Co. results

By The Associated Press
 
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HIGHER PRICES SEEN

Inflation has eased of late after creeping higher earlier this year.

Prices at the consumer level rose 1.7% in June from a year earlier, as cheaper gas prices were offset by higher rents and auto costs. Inflation has been muted throughout the economy’s 10-year expansion. The Labor Department is expected to report Tuesday that consumer prices notched another annual increase in July.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 1.5

March 1.9

April 2.0

May 1.8

June 1.7

July (est.) 1.8

Source: FactSet

TRADE WAR FALLOUT?

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has big retailers nervous.

The latest tariffs President Donald Trump plans to impose on Chinese goods next month would start to bite consumers and retailers just as the holiday shopping season begins. Investors will be listening Thursday when Walmart reports quarterly results for details on how the nation’s largest retailer plans to respond.

GOOD ENOUGH?

Deere & Co. serves up its latest quarterly report card Friday.

The maker of tractors and bulldozers is expected to deliver higher earnings for the third quarter from a year earlier. Deere’s profit growth the first two quarters fell short of analysts’ expectations amid weakness in the agriculture sector.