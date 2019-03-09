FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Three share 2nd-round lead at Doha Masters

 
Share

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Africans Justin Harding and George Coetzee and French player Mike Lorenzo-Vega shared the second-round lead at the Qatar Masters on Friday after all three shot 4-under 68 for the second straight day.

The trio top a tight leaderboard at 8 under, with 12 players within two shots heading into the weekend at Doha Golf Club.

“I’m just happy to be playing some better golf,” said Coetzee, who has four top-10 finishes at the tournament but has never won.

“I guess I made a bit of a mind switch and started focusing a little bit more on what’s going on at the moment instead of where I want to be in a couple of years. I was in contention seven years go and I still haven’t won this thing so I guess I don’t know the magic recipe but I’ll be looking for it over the weekend.”

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Lorenzo-Vega, playing in the day’s opening group, made five birdies and a bogey to set the early pace.

Harding also followed with five birdies and a bogey, while Coetzee played a bogey-free round.

“Each day is its own puzzle,” Harding, who has three top-10s this season, said. “You’ve got to go sort it out, you can’t go out there thinking you’re going to play well, that’s certainly not the case. I’ve obviously got a bit of confidence and that’s been built up through time and through some nice performances.”

First round co-leader Adri Arnaus of Spain shot 70 to tie for second with England’s Oliver Wilson, South African Erik Van Rooyen and Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, who all shot 68s and are one shot behind.

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Scotland’s Richie Ramsey are in an eight-player group at 6-under after both finished with 70.

South African Justin Walters, who shared the first-round lead with Arnaus, was the only player among the top 35 to shoot over par on the day, a 73 to drop to 4-under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports