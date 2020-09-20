Tigers beat Indians 5-2 after Gardenhire’s retirement

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Tigers beat Indians 5-2 after Gardenhire’s retirement

By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third inning, and for a while it looked as if that would be enough for the Cleveland Indians.

Not this time.

Cleveland’s lack of offense proved costly Saturday night when the Indians allowed four runs in the eighth inning and lost 5-2 to the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland beat the Tigers 1-0 on Friday, but the Indians were unable to hold on for another one-run victory a night later. The Indians appear headed to the postseason and have some imposing starting pitchers, but they might not last long if they don’t hit.

Other news
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border

“We had opportunities, tough breaks, too,” stand-in manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. “We had a line drive to first base, couldn’t get that runner in.”

Ramirez lined into a double play in the eighth with men on first and third and Cleveland up 2-1. Then Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during Detroit’s big bottom half. The Tigers won their first game following manager Ron Gardenhire’s retirement.

Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health.

“He’s one of the persons that I admire the most as a manager, as a coach when he was with the Minnesota Twins,” Alomar said. “He’s a respected person in the baseball industry.”

With men on first and second and one out in the eighth, Haase singled up the middle against his former team to tie it at 2. Cameron followed with a sharp base hit to right off Phil Maton (2-3). Victor Reyes brought a run home with a bases-loaded walk, and Willi Castro added a sacrifice fly.

Jose Cisnero (3-3) got out of the eighth when Ramirez lined into the double play, and Bryan Garcia struck out three in the ninth for his third save.

The loss snapped a streak of 12 straight victories for Cleveland at Detroit’s Comerica Park. The Indians are 64-20 against the Tigers since the start of the 2016 season.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull allowed five hits in six innings. He struck out seven with no walks and said he tried his best to stay focused after the news about Gardenhire.

“I just love him, man. He’s been nothing but good to me,” Turnbull said. “One of the best there is.”

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie allowed six hits in four innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“Going out there and competing from Pitch 1 to pitch whatever it is — I think I tried to do a good job of that tonight,” said McKenzie, who threw 79 pitches.

Harold Castro put the Tigers up 1-0 with an RBI double in the first.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon took over as Detroit’s manager for the remainder of the season.

RELIEF WORK

Cal Quantrill and Nick Wittgren combined for three scoreless innings before Maton ran into trouble. Alomar said James Karinchak, who is averaging nearly two strikeouts an innning, was unavailable.

“We didn’t want to use him tonight,” Alomar said. “We patched up fifth, sixth and seventh pretty good. The eighth, unfortunately, the walks and the hits. It was one of those things where he got in trouble and couldn’t recover.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: C Austin Romine had the night off after hurting his wrist Friday.

UP NEXT

Carlos Carrasco (2-4) starts for Cleveland in Sunday’s series finale against Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (2-6).

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports