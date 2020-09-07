Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders 2-1

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders 2-1

By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1 on Sunday night.

Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders back line, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead.

It was Mora’s third straight match with a goal and gave the Timbers (4-3-2) some redemption after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Seattle (4-2-3) two weeks ago in Portland.

“I think the difference was that we were able to perform the entire match. Not like the previous matches in which we had good moments, but also some other moments in which we lack concentration we allow the teams to be able to find moments to imbalance us,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said. “And I think today what was the key factor was how in tune everybody was with each other.”

Other news
FILE - A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with the late arrival of the monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, July 31, at the latest, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) for the first time in a month. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The extreme heat wave that blasted the Southwest is abating with late arriving monsoon rains
Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor Plaza, in Chautauqua, N.Y., Thursday, June 29, 2023. For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that's been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border

Williamson scored early in the first half for the Timbers, who played most of the match without star forward Sebastian Blanco after he suffered a knee injury in the opening moments. Saverese said Blanco would undergo further examination back in Portland on Monday.

Kelvin Leerdam scored just before halftime for Seattle, and the Sounders had the better of the chances but suffered their third consecutive regular season loss at home to the Timbers.

“Hopefully we can clean things up. ... Portland is a very good team that plays extremely well on the counter attack and we weren’t as sound defensively, especially in the second (half),” Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan said.

Since winning the MLS is Back tournament in Florida last month, the Timbers were winless in their first three matches as part of the league’s restart. Portland had allowed 10 goals in those three matches — two losses and a draw — but shutdown the Sounders.

Williamson scored in the ninth minute off a perfectly chipped pass from Diego Valeri that landed at Williamson’s feet as he continued his run.

But Seattle controlled most of the possession and finally converted in the 42nd minute when Leerdam’s right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area couldn’t be stopped by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark. It was Leerdam’s second goal of the season, both coming against the Timbers.

Clark finished with two saves, his best coming just before Leerdam’s goal when he stopped Jordan Morris from close range.

Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei made three saves, including a key stop on Jaroslaw Niezgoda early in the second half after a careless defensive mistake by Yeimar Gómez Andrade.

The Timbers lost Blanco to a right knee injury in the second minute. Blanco’s right leg buckled in a dual with João Paulo and immediately collapsed to the turf in severe discomfort. He was down for several minutes and eventually helped off the field and back to the Portland locker room.

Blanco returned to the field at halftime on crutches and with a large brace on his knee and watched the second half from the sidelines.

Blanco was the MVP for the MLS is Back tournament after scoring three goals and adding five assists in helping lead the Timbers to the title.

“In this team he’s someone that is well liked by everybody. He’s a competitor. He’s a motivator. He just makes a difference on the field (and) is a very important player,” Saverese said. “We’ll see after the evaluation exactly what will be the situation of the injury.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports