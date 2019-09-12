U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Time keeper: Beckham said he’ll wear watch if he wants

By TOM WITHERS
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. said he’s done talking about his controversial watch. That’s all, though.

“If I want to wear it, I’ll wear it,” he said.

Beckham said Thursday that he intends to keep sporting the $200,000 Richard Mille watch that the star receiver had on during his debut for the Browns on Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowler’s fashion accessory came under scrutiny from the NFL, which has a policy against wearing “hard objects” on the field. Beckham contends his time piece should be permissible since it’s plastic, and the only reason the watch is an issue is because he’s wearing it.

Beckham feels he’s being picked on.

“If I wear pink laces and it’s not breast cancer month, it would probably be talked about,” he said. “With me I know what it is, people just need something to talk about. I have a completely different mentality, different take on where I’m at in my life. I came here to play football. I don’t talk about anything else but football. If anybody wants to talk about how I did, how I produced individually on the field or how I didn’t produce, or how the team lost or whatever it is, we can talk about that.

“I’d love for people to talk about me as a football player. I’d love for them to say I’m not a good football player or things like that. I would love to — you show me those facts. But other than that, I’m not talking about unnecessary stuff that people are mad about, it doesn’t bother me, I’m not losing no sleep over it.”

