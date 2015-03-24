Tinkoff-Saxo denies reports that Riis has been suspended

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Team Tinkoff-Saxo denied reports Tuesday that manager Bjarne Riis has been suspended.

The Russian-owned cycling team based in Denmark issued a statement after media reported that Riis had been suspended following some poor showings this year. But while the team denied the suspension, it said Riis has not been “actively involved” in the team’s activities since Sunday.

The management “is currently working to establish the best way forward in the racing season,” the statement said.

Riis created the team after ending his career as a professional cyclist in 2000, but then sold it to Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov in December 2013. In 2007, Riis admitted that he had used EPO to win the Tour de France in 1996.

Riis and Tinkoff have been at odds in recent weeks, and French daily L’Equipe reported they had a spat during the Tirreno-Adriatico race. Riis was then absent from the Milan-San Remo race, though the team previously had announced he would attend.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team includes two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador and Slovak sprinter Peter Sagan.