Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Titans agree to terms with veteran receiver Andre Johnson

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson.

The Titans also added offensive lineman Ronald Patrick on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-3 Johnson has 1,053 catches for 14,100 yards and 68 touchdowns. He ranks eighth in NFL history with receptions and ninth in yards receiving, leading active players in those categories.

The third pick overall in 2003 spent his first 12 seasons with the Titans’ AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, where he is the franchise’s all-time leading receiver. He played last season with Indianapolis, where he caught 41 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Patrick has been on the practice squad with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo. The Titans waived offensive lineman Sam Carlson, putting the roster at 90 for training camp.

___

Online:

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and AP NFL Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/AP_NFL