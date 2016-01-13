Top clubs like Boca, River want larger share of TV money

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Fifteen of South America’s top soccer clubs are organizing to get a larger share of broadcast revenue from the region’s governing body.

In a statement, the clubs say they want to meet with CONMEBOL in order to protect their financial interests.

Rodolfo D’Onofrio, the president of Argentine club River Plate, says “we have to know about the contracts that are signed. It can’t be that the clubs don’t know what contracts CONMEBOL is signing.”

The clubs represent Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay and Peru and include famous names like River Plate and Boca Juniors.

The move comes as world soccer is in turmoil with several top officials of CONMEBOL indicted on corruption charges linked to the FIFA scandal.