Torino beats Verona 3-1 to boost European hopes

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Torino came from behind to win 3-1 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday and boost its chances of qualifying for Europe.

Torino moved level on points with Verona and sixth-place Parma, three points behind Inter Milan, which occupies the last Europa League qualifying spot.

Verona took the lead 10 minutes from halftime after Cesare Bovo fouled Juanito Gomez and Luca Toni converted the resulting spot kick.

Ciro Immobile leveled immediately after the restart with his 13th goal of the season, although there were suspicions of offside.

Highly rated midfielder Alessio Cerci put Torino in front with a superb volley from Omar El Kaddouri’s pass four minutes later.

El Kaddouri sealed the match on the hour, slotting Cerci’s through-ball into the bottom left corner from just outside the area.